50 years ago, Oct. 30, 1969
The closing of the Stockton Dam gates, which will begin the impoundment of water for the huge Stockton Reservoir, will occur at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 12. The announcement was made today by C.C. Cavendar, president of the Sac River Development Association and Col. D.J. Blichman of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Crissie Ann Fashions will have their grand opening Nov. 8. This new business is owned by Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Hacker, who own another clothing store in Miami, Oklahoma. The store will feature women’s and children’s wear and in located on the east side of the public square in the Dixon building.
Stockton High School has a new activity board on campus, made possible by funds from the Student Council and the Maurice Holstein Fund.
Football: Stockton 42, Pierce City 14. The Tigers’ Kevin Morgan and Mike Laughlin both rushed for more than 100 yards.
25 years ago, Nov. 2, 1994
Repairs to a range hood in the new cafeteria’s kitchen are still up in the air following the Wednesday, Oct. 26, meeting of the Stockton R-I board of Education. The board discussed the problems with Darrell Joeckel from Lady Baltimore, the supplier for the kitchen equipment. Joeckel said Lady Baltimore could provide a wrapper to attach to the present hood. Board member Steve Price said, “I don’t think we got what we paid for.”
The Stockton High School marching band brought home a second-place trophy from its performance at Missouri Southern State College’s homecoming Saturday, Oct. 29, in Joplin. El Dorado Springs captured the grand championship prize.
Football: Stockton 40, Strafford 6. Volleyball: Ash Grove def. Stockton 15-8, 15-11 in district championship at Fair Grove.
10 years ago, Oct. 28, 2009
Documents are going between lawyers with regard to the final payment of $236,000 owed by the city of Stockton to Sterling Excavation for construction of the sewer treatment plant. City attorney Dennis Reaves presented a hold-harmless agreement to the Board of Aldermen he would like to have signed by Sterling, whose lawyer said the agreement is too biased toward the city.
Monday, Oct. 26, Dave Dambrosio continued his plea, begun over a year ago, to the county commissioners to enact an ordinance to rid the county of unsightly, unsafe and unhealthy trash. “Junk piles are not in the best interest of Cedar County.” Presiding commissioner Denny Whitesell said laws already exist to make people clean up trash. “I don’t know why it isn’t being done,” he said.
Football: Stockton 35, Diamond 18. Volleyball: Fair Grove def. Stockton 25-16, 25-15. Lady Eagles win Mid-Lakes Conference title.
Eight-year-old Austin Crews of Stockton was named Reserve World Grand Champion, 11 and under, at the Missouri Fox Trot Celebration Horse Show, Friday, Sept. 10, in Ava. Crews rode Southern Summer Dream, owned by his aunt Melissa Kenney and grandmother Kim Kenney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.