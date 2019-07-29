50 years ago, July 24, 1969
The Stockton Black Walnut Festival will have new seating this year. The Jaycees, Optimist Club and Lions Club of Stockton have agreed to purchase a tier of bleachers. In the past the Stockton school system furnished the seating for the festival, but there was the problem of getting the seats moved to the park and back to the school grounds.
Piper Johnson and Debbie Carender of Stockton have just returned from the national meeting of Future Homemakers of America, July 14-17, on the campus of Colorado State University.
The Stockton Merchants defeated Jerico Springs again Sunday afternoon, with a score of 20-9. The boys are proud of their suits bought by several of the Stockton Merchants.
25 years ago, July 27, 1994
Young readers marked the 25th anniversary of the moon landing through the summer reading program Thursday, July 21, at the Stockton branch of the Southwest Regional Library. Stockton Middle School teacher Helen Newton told of her experiences at Space Camp.
Joyce Brush Company of Stockton is expanding warehouse space locally and its market internationally. Owner Chet LeVere said one of its major customers, Goldblatt, had been bought out by Stanley Tool, thus the products offered by Joyce will be among Stanley’s offerings.
Former governor John Ashcroft will visit Stockton Friday, July 29, as a stop along his campaign trail. Ashcroft is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate office to be vacated by John Danforth.
10 years ago, July 22, 2009
Superintendent Dr. Vicki Sandberg reported on school repairs at the Stockton R-I board meeting Wednesday, July 15. Julian Concrete has begun work on the sidewalks at the school campus.
The city of Stockton’s public protection classification or ISO fire rating was upgraded from a six to a five, effective Sept. 1. “I’m a little disappointed,” Stockton fire chief Hank Smith said. “I was hoping for a four rating.”
El Dorado Springs City Council approved an agreement Monday, July 20, with Constructed Wetlands Group Inc. to furnish and plant botanical materials, or reed beds, at the new wastewater facility for the purpose of a unique method of sludge removal.
