50 years ago, Oct. 23, 1969
Thelma Love has resigned as county director of Cedar County Welfare Office. Mrs. Love came to Cedar County Sept. 14, 1942, to accept the position of county welfare director. Eunice Boyd Krischel has been appointed as her successor.
NBC News correspondent Irving R. Levine is a featured speaker of the 107th annual meeting of the Missouri State Teachers Association, Nov. 5-7, in St. Louis. Larry Nottingham and Everett Smith of Stockton High School are among the delegates.
Football: Greenwood 20, Stockton 6. Cheryl Marcum was crowned homecoming queen.
25 years ago, Oct. 26, 1994
Inactive Minutemen II missiles will be removed from silos in Cedar County during the next two weeks, according to officials at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster. Cedar County has six missile sites with a total of 534 acres in fee land and easements. All of the warheads have been removed from the missiles, so the work entails dismantling and removing the re-entry vehicle, or booster, from the silos.
The city of Stockton lost a 30% municipal discount for its electrical service from Empire District Electric due to a recent ruling by the Missouri Public Service Commission. Gary King, Empire’s district manager, told the Stockton Board of Aldermen Monday, Oct. 24, the new ruling requires the company to decrease the discount to 15% from Nov. 1994-Nov. 1996, then drop the discount completely beginning Dec. 1996.
Football: Stockton 6, Fair Grove 0. The Tigers’ Jackson Bird recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for the game’s only touchdown. Senior Luci Decker was named homecoming queen.
Volleyball: Nevada def. Stockton 15-1, 15-2.
10 years ago, Oct. 21, 2009
At the Monday, Oct. 19, meeting, the El Dorado Springs city council adopted a revised substance abuse policy, incorporating changes required by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The state grant for the city’s taxi requires the policy, but all city employees are subject to the policy, including random drug testing.
Seven Stockton FFA members will receive the American Farmer degree during the FFA Greenhand Ceremonies, Saturday, Oct. 24, in Indianapolis, Ind. The honorees are Courtney Jones, Jared Pate, Zach Haines, Camden Coulter, Stephanie Tucker, Hannalea Coffey and Breanne (Barnes) Carney.
Football: Pierce City 41, Stockton 14. Volleyball: El Dorado Springs def. Stockton 25-19, 26-24.
