50 years ago, Jan. 15, 1970
The five-county Board of Realtors met Jan. 8, in Greenfield. Newly elected officers for this year are Joe Stevens, president; Ezell Goodwin, vice-president; Dolores Stevens, secretary/treasurer. All are from The Land Market at Stockton.
The Cedar County Chorus will resume meetings as usual at 1:30 p.m. each Monday, at Brumback Funeral Chapel, unless the weather makes road conditions hazardous.
Basketball: Pierce City 60, Stockton 54. Stockton 72, Appleton City 69.
25 years ago, Jan. 18, 1995
Still seeking a home for the ambulance crew, the Cedar County District Ambulance Board discussed options with Chip Woyner during a meeting Monday, Jan. 16, in the Stockton ambulance office. Woyner, director of regional emergency services for St. John’s Regional Health Center, told the board he was looking at a trailer pad near the Stockton office that would cost $60 per month to rent.
According to Ed Browning, a University Extension agriculture engineer, the 1992 Census of Agriculture shows the average age of farm operators in a 16-county area of southwest Missouri has risen from 53.3 to 54.2. In Cedar County, the average was 56.5 compared to 55.2 in 1987.
Boys basketball: Stockton 60, Greenfield 57, Stockton Tournament. Girls basketball: Stockton 50, Hermitage 43, Bolivar Tournament.
10 years ago, Jan. 13, 2010
The city of Stockton is taking the police contract back to the Cedar County commissioners with the intent of asking to reinstate the 60-day cancellation clause. The commissioners sent the contract back to the city without the paragraph allowing the contract to be canceled by either party with a 60-day notice, to which the city aldermen took exception.
Preston Glenn Johnson, son of Travis and Lisa Johnson, is the Cedar County Republican first baby of 2010. Preston was born Tuesday, Jan. 5, weighing 10 pounds, 8 ounces.
Boys basketball: Stockton 73, Lamar 64. Girls basketball: Stockton 50, Skyline 39.
