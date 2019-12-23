50 years ago, Dec. 18, 1969
Planners of the gate closing ceremony at the Stockton Dam last Friday proclaimed it “a perfect day.” Col. R.L. Anderson, district engineer, said hydroelectric power will come from a single 45,200-kilowatt turbine generator sometime in the fall of 1971.
Boys basketball: Stockton 57, Osceola 54. Tigers: Steve Rutledge 27, Mike Oldham 14. Stockton 78, Golden City 38. Tigers: Rutledge 19, Roger Yokley 15.
Football: Stockton’s Kevin Morgan was named first team All-Midwest Conference nose guard and second team all-conference running back.
25 years ago, Dec. 21, 1994
New improvements to the Stockton High School baseball field will include attempts to correct drainage problems and a new backstop. The improvements were approved Wednesday, Dec. 14, during the Stockton R-I board of education meeting.
Jim and Polly Shipley of Shipley Angus, Stockton, are the central regional winners of the 1994 Land Stewardship Award presented by the Angus Journal, official publication of the American Angus Association.
Boys basketball: Stockton 49, Greenfield 45. Girls basketball: El Dorado Springs 52, Stockton 48.
10 years ago, Dec. 16, 2009
About 60 people, mostly students, showed up at the El Dorado Springs R-II school board meeting Monday, Dec. 14, to support football coach Chad Depee, in an effort to head off the possibility of the board not renewing Depee’s contract. Bud McConnaughay asked the board, “Is there some reason we shouldn’t keep him?” “We won’t discuss that,” board president Darrell Eason said.
The Stockton Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the renewal of the police contract with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office during its meeting Monday, Dec. 14. “The contract is exactly like last year, except for a couple minor changes,” mayor Patty Thompson said.
Boys basketball: Butler 70, Stockton 54. Girls basketball: Stockton 55, Lockwood 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.