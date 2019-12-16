50 years ago, Dec. 11, 1969
A gate closure ceremony initiating impoundment of water in the Stockton Dam and Reservoir project is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 12, at the dam site when three heavy steel gates, each weighing 75 tons, will be closed. Overall construction of the $70 million project is 81% complete, according to Col. R.L. Anderson Jr., district engineer at Kansas City.
Through the combined efforts of superintendent Eugene L. Caudle and high school principal Everett Smith, the Stockton R-I schools received stage lighting valued at $1,838.34. The donation was made by Eagle-Pitcher Industries of Seneca.
An SMS theater group called the Four Plus Ones will present a variety Christmas program at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, in the high school auditorium.
25 years ago, Dec. 14, 1994
Stockton moved toward annexing all local property served by city water during the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, Dec. 12. The board will hold a special public hearing Wednesday, Jan. 4, to discuss the proposed annexation with residents who will be affected.
Nancy Divine of Stockton won second place in a talent contest held Monday, Dec. 12, at Highland Springs Country Club during a company Christmas party. The Great Southern Star Search drew several preliminary competitors from throughout the staffs of the company’s 24 facilities in southern Missouri.
Boys basketball: Strafford 64, Stockton 38. Girls basketball: Stockton 51, Strafford 35.
10 years ago, Dec. 9, 2009
City manager Bruce Rogers told the El Dorado Springs City Council Monday, Dec. 7, that 44 applications had been received for the position of police chief being vacated by the retiring Jim Luster. The field has been narrowed to 10 applicants for further review.
The Rural Schools Partnership, a program of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, was awarded $1,500 in a student-led conservation grant to the Stockton Teen Empowerment Program. STEP will add a walking trail through the outdoor classroom for which the Science Club already has received a $600 grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Boys basketball: Stockton 59, Pierce City 57. Girls basketball: Ash Grove defeated Stockton by three points in the finals of the Ash Grove Tournament.
