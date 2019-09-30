50 years ago, Sept. 25, 1969
A second new bridge in the Stockton Lake area has been opened to traffic, and all others are in the final stages of completion. Following the opening of Umber Point bridge a few weeks ago, a new span across Little Sac was officially opened this week.
The Lakeland Cattlemen’s Association will hold their regular monthly meeting at 8 p.m. Sept. 29, at the courthouse in Stockton. State Sen. Richard M. Webster of Carthage will be the guest speaker.
Football: Stockton 24, Sarcoxie 14. Mike Smith scored two touchdowns for the Tigers.
25 years ago, Sept. 28, 1994
Despite some wet, cold weather, organizers were happy to say nothing was canceled due to rain during the 1994 Black Walnut Festival, held Sept. 21-24, in Stockton. Larry Shellhorn, one of the general co-chairs, called the festival “damp,” but much improved from last year’s downpours and flooding.
Two Caplinger Mills residents claim several other citizens and the Caplinger Mills Bridge Preservation Society are responsible for damage of more than $30,000 to their property. Robert and Phyllis Willhite have filed a lawsuit in Cedar County Circuit Court against the bridge society and 10 individuals “for the value of time cut and natural growth removed” from their land.
Football: Stockton 40, Ash Grove 0. Darin Jenkins carried nine times for 158 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers.
Volleyball: Stockton def. Miller 16-14, 15-11. Sara Steinmuller had six kills and Tara Barham added five for the Lady Tigers.
10 years ago, Sept. 23, 2009
Dina Larson, a Stockton woman, and her son Jacob Smith pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in an arson fire in March. According to a press release, Larson and Smith each admitted that, aiding and abetting one another, they destroyed the building at 600 West St. in Stockton by means of fire and explosive materials. The property houses the Cigarette Shack and Pappi’s Pizza and Movie Land.
The Cedar County Ambulance District Board unanimously voted to give bookkeeper Rowena Yokley a $150-per-month raise, bringing her salary to $500 per month. Yokley’s salary had not been changed in two years.
Football: Strafford 30, Stockton 7. Volleyball: Stockton takes third place at Buffalo Tournament. Cross country: Stockton places fifth in the program’s first-ever meet Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Bolivar. Dustin Pate and Ryan Bond were among the top four individuals.
