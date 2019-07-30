50 years ago, July 31, 1969
The Corps of Engineers office at the Stockton Dam announced this week the Umber Point bridge passed its final inspection Monday of this week and was opened to the public for travel on Tuesday. The bridge, nearly a mile in length, spans Stockton Lake near the junction of the Sac and Little Sac rivers.
Cedar County 4-Hers exhibited 311 exhibits at the County Achievement Day, July 17-19, at El Dorado Springs, with 187 exhibits of blue-ribbon quality.
The end of a very successful season for Stockton baseball teams came to a close this past Friday night with two Stockton teams winning tournament championships. In the Pee Wee division, the Stockton Lakers won their 15th game and the championship with a 5-3 win over Dadeville. The Pony League Cardinals won the championship by a score of 9-3, finishing their year with a record of 10-1.
25 years ago, Aug. 3, 1994
Joe Burl Phillips swept two-thirds of the vote for associate circuit judge, and incumbent Larry Culbertson squeaked by Alicia Chism for circuit clear and recorder according to unofficial results from the Aug. 2 primary elections.
About 450 members of the Model T Ford Club of America will drive into Stockton around 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and stay for a couple of hours for people to visit at Stockton City Park. The group plans to tour Hammons Products Co. and other local attractions.
A Stockton girls baseball team sponsored by Zumwalt Pharmacy took the championship year in a row in the Bolivar league tournament held recently. The team was coached by Kurt Siems and John Zumwalt.
10 years ago, July 29, 2009
The city of Stockton is asking residents to pass $2.5 million in revenue bonds in a special election Tuesday, Aug. 4. The funds will be used to improve the city’s waterworks and sewer systems.
The city of El Dorado Springs received an initial visit from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Wednesday, July 22, regarding the collapsed tunnel under Jackson Street on the northwest corner of the civic center. The tunnel fell in May 8, and the city has been undergoing the process of applying for federal assistance for its repair.
The second annual Run for a Reason raised $7,200 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Saturday, July 18. Some 300 individuals participated in the 5K/10K run and 2.4 mile walk.
