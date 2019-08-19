50 years ago, Aug. 14, 1969
Gary Don Tucker, 17, Stockton, was awarded a trophy for being the youngest pilot at the West Plains Air Show last Sunday. Gary Don is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Tucker of Stockton, who flew with their son to the show.
Four Cedar County 4-Hers received blue ribbons at District 4-H Achievement Day, Monday, August 4, at Southwest Missouri State College. Winners were Gary Walden, vegetable demonstration; Marilyn Shellborn, dress revue; Cathy Jones, dress revue; and Linda Reeves, grooming.
The eighth annual Filley Picnic will begin with a dinner on Aug. 24, at Filley Park. Everyone bring your favorite covered dishes and own service.
25 years ago, Aug. 17, 1994
The Cedar County Ambulance District has hired a new emergency medical technician and expects delivery of its new ambulance by mid-September. Kerri Hardesty, district manager, told the district board at its Monday, Aug. 15, meeting that David Taylor of El Dorado Springs has been hired as an EMT for the district.
Vanessa Renee Goodwin, a graduate of Stockton High School, was selected as one of 75 top students from southwest Missouri to be a finalist in the Springfield News-Leader Academic All-Star competition. Goodwin will attend the University of Missouri-Rolla this fall to study chemical engineering.
The Stockton public tennis courts are getting a new facelift with Burns Painting filling cracks and repainting the court surface. Two new hitting boards are being installed in opposite corners of the courts, giving players a place to practice by themselves.
10 years ago, Aug. 12, 2009
Stockton residents passed, 94-59, a $2.5 million revenue bond issue Tuesday, Aug. 4. The city requested voters to pass the bonds in an effort to be prepared to receive funds from the Department of Natural Resources Wastewater Economic Recovery stimulus package.
The western end of the Bearcreek curves construction was opened to traffic Monday, Aug. 10. Construction began in late March to straighten the Bearcreek curves with completion expected in November.
The 2009 Stockton Tiger football season’s debut under new head coach Kirk Welch will begin with the annual intrasquad scrimmage Friday, Aug. 14, at the football field. The first look at the Tigers against other teams will be at the jamboree the following Friday evening at Missouri Southern in Joplin.
