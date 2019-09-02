50 years ago, Aug. 28, 1969
The Stockton R-I schools opened Monday morning with a total of 573 for elementary and 269 for high school, a total of 842. This was slightly lower than last year.
The Stockton Boy Scout troop ended their 50-mile float trip last Wednesday, all reporting a good time. The float started at the new Umber Point bridge on the Stockton reservoir and ended at Vilhauer Bluff below Caplinger Mills.
Stockton High School graduate Norma Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Finis Grey, has worked at Goodyear for 13 years and operates a computer at the Topeka Midland Distribution Center processing tire orders for 3,500 dealers.
25 years ago, Aug. 31, 1994
Following several problems with its emergency radio at the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department, the Cedar County Ambulance District Board approved purchasing a new radio system during a special meeting Monday, Aug. 29. The board approved purchasing two identical 110-watt Kenwood radios and two pagers for $3,827.84, including installation and two-year warranty on parts and labor.
Concerned citizens presented approximately 250 signatures to the Cedar County Commission Monday, Aug. 29, requesting the commission put planning and zoning for the county on the election ballot. One concern the petitioners voiced was the growth of Murphy Farms in other local counties. The corporate farm has been a topic on controversy due to the odor and possible effects on resources.
The Stockton Country Club hosted a four-man scramble tournament Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 27-28. The winning team for the first flight was Bill Roberts, Brian Mitchell, Kevin Cribbs and Todd Leach, all of Bolivar.
10 years ago, Aug. 26, 2009
The Stockton Board of Aldermen made no appointment to fill the vacated seat of George Pyle, who resigned officially Aug. 11. “It’s regretful,” mayor Patty Thompson said. “I’m supposed to have a recommendation for a replacement. Everyone we have asked so far has denied our request.”
Several residents of South Main Street requested the El Dorado Springs City Council address the flooding problems they have been having. “I’ve seen the road closed three times this year,” Howard Simmons said. “There has been 3-4 feet of water in my backyard and the gravel has been washed away three times.”
Stockton Tiger junior running back Cory Dawes, who missed most of last season with a broken collarbone, suffered an injury to the same area of his body during the preseason jamboree last Friday at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. With Dawes out, the bulk of the running game falls to sophomore Craig Johnson.
