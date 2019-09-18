So much can be said about this entertainer that it's almost beyond belief. She also got her first national television exposure while living in Springfield and is a one-of-a-kind performer. Mainly known as a singer, she gave a concert in Europe in which the Beatles opened for her.
She has given a command performance for the queen of England. Of all solo female artists, she had more No. 1 records in the 1960s than any other. She has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. She has hit the charts with songs in more categories than any other female recording artist ever. Those include country, pop, rhythm and blues, rock ’n’ roll and easy listening.
She appeared on the Grand Old Opry in the same show as Elvis Presley and was much more warmly received.
She once awed Elton John when he was a teenager. John Lennon said she had the best rock ’n’ roll voice of them all. Taylor Swift considers her a big influence on her musical career and calls her, “the singer who mastered the sound of heartbreak.”
Alison Krauss says of her, “When she's singing sad songs, songs of loss, Brenda Lee is never weak. That's her message, underneath it all, you always know she's going to recover and you never feel sorry for her.”
She has 29 gold records. She has five albums that have achieved gold or platinum status.
Who is this amazing woman? She was born Brenda Mae Tarpley on Dec. 11, 1944, in the charity ward of a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia to Reuben and Annie Tarpley, who had married in February of 1941. She weighed a mere 4 pounds, 11 ounces at birth and always remained small of her age, only reaching the height of 4-foot-9 as an adult.
Her father, who was a good lefty pitcher, played baseball and spent 11 years in the Army. By the time Brenda came along he was a construction worker who was prone to drink. The family lived in a series of shabby rent houses, most of them without running water, moving to wherever her father could find a construction job and then moving to the next one when that one was completed.
As a toddler, Brenda loved to listen to music on the battery-powered transistor radio they owned and before she was 3, her mother was taking her to a local candy store where she would stand on the counter and sing songs to earn coins and candy.
When Brenda was 6, her mother entered her into a singing contest for local elementary school students. She won and received an opportunity to appear live on the Atlanta radio show, “Starmakers Revue.” She was so popular on that radio appearance that she performed on the show for the next year.
Brenda's father was killed in a construction accident in 1953, and soon Brenda was the breadwinner of the family. She began making regular appearances on a local TV country music show in Atlanta.
Two years after her father's death, Brenda's mother married a man named Buell “Jay” Rainwater and they all moved to Cincinnati. He went to work for Jimmie Skinner, a country singer who owned a record shop and also ran a mail order record business out of the shop. Brenda performed with Skinner on Saturdays on a radio program broadcast from Skinner's record store.
Brenda's family didn't remain long in Cincinnati and moved back to Georgia, settling in Augusta, where Brenda sang on a radio show called “The Peach Blossom Special.” The show's producer didn't think her last name was a good show business name, so he took the last part of Tarpley and made her stage name Brenda Lee.
Her step-father opened a record store in Augusta and called it the Brenda Lee Record Shop. “The Peach Blossom Special” show was then broadcast from the record shop each week.
Brenda's life was about to change even more than her name. Music would bring her to the MOzarks. Red Foley, who was the host of the Ozark Jubilee, broadcast nationally each week out of Springfield, was one of Brenda's favorite performers. Brenda found out Foley and some of the Jubilee regulars were on tour and coming to the Bell Auditorium in Augusta.
Brenda couldn't pass up the opportunity to see Red. A local deejay talked Red into letting Brenda sing a song on the show. It was February 1956, and Brenda was 11 years old. Although young and diminutive, she still possessed a big voice.
Onstage at the Bell Auditorium, Foley introduced Brenda, who immediately launched into “Jambalya.” Red later said, “I still get cold chills thinking about the first time I heard that voice.”
“One foot started patting rhythm as though she was stomping out a prairie fire, but not another muscle in that little body even as much as twitched.” Foley added. “And when she did that trick of breaking her voice, it jarred me out of my trance enough to realize I'd forgotten to get off the stage. There I stood, after 26 years of supposedly learning how to conduct myself in front of an audience, with my mouth open two miles wide and a glassy stare in my eyes.”
After she finished singing “Jambalaya,” the audience demanded another, and another, and another. After four songs she left the stage with the crowd shouting for still another song from little Brenda Lee.
Red Foley and his agent, Dub Arbitton, immediately signed Brenda to a five-year contract to appear on Ozark Jubilee. At the age of 10, Brenda made her national television debut from the Jewell Theater in Springfield on March 31, 1955 and never looked back.
Next: Brenda Lee is dubbed “Little Miss Dynamite.”
