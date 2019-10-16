Auction items requested
The City of Stockton Park Board will hold a chili supper/auction to raise funds for the proposed Stockton Veteran's Memorial Park at 5:30 Friday, Nov. 8, in the upper level of the Stockton Community Building.
Anyone interested in donating new or like-new items to the auction is encouraged to do so. Drop off items between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 and the same hours Friday, Nov. 1.
The Stockton Veteran's Memorial Park will be near the west pavilion in Stockton City Park. The City of Stockton was honored to receive a panel from the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Fund's Wall That Heals — from the same wall which visited Stockton. The Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Fund is traveling with a new memorial wall, now.
This panel will be the centerpiece of the park, surrounded by flags, including the U.S. and all branches of service and metal emblems representing each branch of the service. Personalized paver bricks also will be part of the park.
Watch for further information in the coming weeks.
