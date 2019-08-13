The Cedar County Historical Society met for its annual meeting and election of officers Monday, July 29, at the Stockton museum. Present were president Judy Nichols, vice-president Judith Cain, secretary Connie Maupin, assistant treasurer Anna Hopkins, Luella Phipps, Sharyl Henry, Joe Phillips, Chris Barber, Bob Phillips and Don Cain. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order. May minutes were approved and the secretary gave her yearly report stating the society now has 54 members. The assistant treasurer read the June final report which was approved by the membership. The museum curator gave the museum maintenance fund report. Anna Hopkins kindly took some of the leftover white elephant items and sold them at the VFW sale. Thank you Anna. For his monthly short history program, Bob Phillips chose to remind the society of its roots with a review of the organization and early years. His information was printed in the society newsletter dated October 2017, which contained an article written by Dallas Dale in the 1980s. The museum building lease has been approved for another five years to allow the society to remain in the present location at 106 W. Davis St., Stockton. The society will have a booth at the Black Walnut Festival, Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 26-28. Julia Philips has donated a hand-embroidered, hand-quilted twin-size quilt for the society to raffle. In addition this year, two $48 adult tickets to Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield will be raffled. Raffle tickets for both raffles are $1 each or six tickets for $5. They may be purchased at the society museum in Stockton, by contacting a Society member or during the Black Walnut Festival. Raffle ticket winners will be chosen on Saturday evening, Sept. 28 at the festival. The society still is collecting used ink and toner cartridges to recycle in addition to Best Choice labels. The society has donated enough jail stones to complete a wall to support the Vietnam War Memorial to be constructed on the west end of the Stockton City Park. The missing 1961 Plat Map has been replaced with a copy and will be placed in the museum research room. At last month's meeting the society received a book of re-typed vintage newspaper clippings, all concerning Arnica by someone who remained anonymous. It was discovered Dale Eisele of Grain Valley had made the gracious donation. It will be placed in museum research room. The society received the deed of gift for the set of hand-painted glasses by Herbert Nipps, from Carol Blackard, his niece. Bob Phillips' son, Sam Phillips, has purchased Ozark Offset Printers in Bolivar. Books will be printed in August in preparation for the Walnut Festival. They are: 1908 Plat books, Goodspeed's History of Cedar County, Early Days in Cedar County, 1961 Stockton Lake Overlay maps, Jerico Springs, El Dorado Springs and Caplinger Mills Lyceum books. We have been informed Gayle and Dale Nichols of Tightwad have purchased some acreage at Caplinger Mills including the old mill site and a cabin. The rest of the campground and cabins to the south are owned by an attorney in California and is for sale. Please note in your Cemetery books Cravens Cemetery is not on 2301 Road as listed in the 2003 Cedar County Cemetery book and the 2018 Cemetery Location book. It is on the next road to the west, 2225 Road. Color printer ink has become too expensive for the small printer. Cartridges #21 and #22 are now priced at $51.82. The recently donated HP self-feed, black and white printer is now up and working thanks to a member's donation of two toner cartridges. Nichols, museum curator, has completed the J.M. Jackson's Masons' apron display. The Jackson Dry Goods Store case has been updated. She is also working on inventory of books, reprinting the Nafus Funeral Home book, sorting historical records for the file drawer in the research room and making labels for museum displays. Members voted to have her purchase needed supplies such as toilet paper, paper towels, coffee, etc. from the museum maintenance fund. The final order of the day was election of officers. The members present voted to retain current officers for another year. Officers retained were: Judy Nichols, president and museum curator; Judith Cain, vice-president; Connie Maupin, secretary; Glenda Pate, treasurer and Anna Hopkins, assistant treasurer. The Board of Directors is made-up of current officers and one previous officer. Bob Phillips was retained in that position. Donations in July were the hand-embroidered, hand-quilted quilt from Julia Phillips, three volumes of the Samuel and Hannah Routh family history, including family group sheets for Aga, Akers, Bax, Cruts, Johnson, Kleypas, Larson, Nichols, Swindler, Thompson and Trent by Beverly Larson and a vintage film editor and child's satin dress by Chris Barber. The museum will next be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 106 W. Davis St. in Stockton. The museum also is open to the public during the monthly meeting from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27. Admission is free, however the historical society and museum are not tax-funded and operate on donations from the public and sale of our publications. The museum is wheelchair accessible. Free coffee is provided. For information, appointments or to purchase publications, call 276-1142, by e-mail at cedarcomohistsoc@gmail.com, on Facebook at Cedar County Mo Historical Society, or by mail at P.O. Box 111, Stockton, MO 65785.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.