Local realtor Jack Carney, left, presents a golden anniversary platter to Judy Dawes of the Cedar County Library’s Geneva Sharp branch. Carney found the platter among Mrs. Sharp’s belongings while preparing to sell a property and was authorized by a family member to donate the platter to the library branch which bears her name. The inscription notes the 50th anniversary of George and Geneva Sharp, who were married in 1936.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.