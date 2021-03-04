A glimpse of the past

Pictured in the March 2, 1972 edition of the Cedar County Republican, Leta Masten of Stockton is awarded a certificate of appreciation from the Emergency Foods and Medical Services program of West Central Missouri Rural Development Corporation for her volunteer work in directing issuance of food vouchers to program participants.
