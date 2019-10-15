Several common landscaping plants such as Bradford pear, purple loosestrife, perilla mint and tree of heaven, are becoming invasive in the countryside. Learn which landscaping plants can be a problem, how to control them and what non-invasive native plants can be used in their place.
Invasive Plants — Escapes from the Landscape, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Home Economics Building, Fairgrounds, 1488 E. Ashland, Nevada.
The speaker is Pat Miller, University Extension agronomy specialist. Miller has 31 years of experience working with area agriculture producers and home gardeners.
The class is free, but pre-register before Monday, Oct. 28, by calling the Vernon Extension Center at (417) 448-2560.
