With last year’s flu season having been associated with 80,000 deaths — one of the deadliest in decades — focusing on immune health is important.
There are essentially three stages of the flu
·Incubation. The development of the virus within your body.
·Infection. When most symptoms are strongest.
·Convalescence. As your body recuperates from the virus.
“Most people are familiar with vaccines to prevent the flu and remedies to relieve symptoms. There is less awareness about the recovery stage, when your body is weakened by the virus and at risk for other ailments,” Dr. Fred Pescatore renowned natural health physician, said.
Last year, a study found adult patients had higher risk of heart attack after an influenza diagnosis.
To ensure proper recovery, Dr. Pescatore is offering the following tips.
Increase Air Moisture
Adding moisture to the air can help reduce congestion and soothe the throat while recovering from the flu. Using a humidifier in dry rooms can ease symptoms. Also, try a face steam. Begin by boiling a pot of water. Remove it from the heat and bring your face close while draping a towel over your head to breathe in the steam. This is an easy at-home remedy that you can put your own spin on by adding herbs and oils. Dr. Pescatore recommends drops of peppermint to open up the nasal passages even more.
Get Rest
You may be feeling better, but you’re still recovering. Even when symptoms ease, your body and immune system are in a weakened state. It’s tempting to jump right back into your routine, but you still need extra rest and hydration.
Drink Herbal Tea
Drinking herbal tea is one of the easiest ways to soothe lingering symptoms.
“Licorice tea makes for a great-tasting recovery tool," Dr. Pescatore said. "It has a sweet flavor without the sugar of other sweet teas. In addition, licorice supports immunity, which is what you need at this stage of the flu.”
Add a Super-Antioxidant
A new peer-reviewed study shows that supplementing with the natural super-antioxidant Robuvit (Ro-boo-vit), French oak wood extract, supports flu recuperation.
Participants in the study took 300 mg of Robuvit daily for three weeks once their flu symptoms ended. Researchers found that after 10 days, participants who supplemented with Robuvit experienced increased post-flu strength, enhanced attention and concentration and better sleep quality.
“There are few products on the market that support your immune system during the recovery period," Dr. Pescatore said. "Yet, it is one of the most vulnerable health periods, particularly for seniors. This is exciting news for anyone looking for a safe, natural way to recover faster from the flu."
Robuvit is backed by more than a dozen studies showing its benefits for natural energy, flu recovery, detox and sports performance. For more information, visit www.robuvit.com.
“The body is under stress during a bout of flu," Dr. Pescatore said. "Inflammation is up and oxygen levels and blood pressure can drop. Helping your body recover fully is important."
