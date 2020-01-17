Additional resources:

Missouri AgrAbility Project, AgrAbility.missouri.edu.

MU Extension Show-Me Strong Farm Families, on Facebook at ShowMeStrongFarmFamilies.

MU Extension Mental Health First Aid classes help people learn to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders in communities. Visit extension.missouri.edu/hes/families.

Farm and Ranch Stress, North Dakota State University, www.ag.ndsu.edu/farmranchstress.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, (800) 273-8255.