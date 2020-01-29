The Johnson Insurance Agency in downtown Stockton is gearing up to celebrate 30 years of business.
The agency — located at 1 Public Square and owned by Kathy and Tom Crain — will hit its 30 year mark in April this year, Kathy said.
The beginning of Johnson’s traces back to Kathy’s father, Paul Johnson, who started the business in 1990 after retiring from his position as the secretary and treasurer for the Cedar County Farmers Mutual agency.
Around that time, Kathy — who said she was born and raised in Stockton — was working at Teters Florist in Bolivar, but then moved on to work with her father’s business in its very beginning.
“He was pretty organized,” Kathy said. “He had things running really good when we first moved. Of course, we also have several older companies that we sell for, so we went into it full-strength, and it did well.”
Kathy said she worked with her father until he passed away in 2000; she and her husband have run the business ever since.
In 30 years, not a whole lot has changed.
The agency’s previous business location was located at the other corner of its current address, but the 2003 F3 tornado destroyed their business quarters.
The owner of Mid-Missouri Bank then traded lots with the Johnson Insurance Agency, and also paid for the business’ architect for a new building, Kathy said.
“It was kind of hard to find anything, because everyone was looking for a place to move to,” Kathy said.
By 2004, the Johnson Insurance Agency had moved into what is now their current location, Kathy said.
“It’s kind of unbelievable,” Kathy said. “I can’t believe I’ve been here that long.”
The last seven years have been somewhat of a struggle, she said, because the insurance industry has become more competitive.
“But we’re coming back a little bit,” Kathy said. “We’re doing better now.”
Looking forward to what lies beyond 30 years, Kathy said she and Tom are at the age where they can retire if they want.
“As long as my mother is still alive, we’ll probably just keep it going as it is, and then after that, I’m not sure,” Kathy added.
Regarding the agency’s relationship to the Cedar County community, Kathy noted, “Our customers are our friends.”
“We try to do our best by them,” Kathy said. “We try to make sure they get everything they need, the coverage they need, the help they need if they have a claim or anything like that. We try our very best to be friendly or nice to everybody. It doesn’t matter what’s going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.