On July 11, Harold Wagner crossed the 100-year mark and became a true centurion. Still living in his own home in Springfield, Wagoner, pictured above with his congratulatory cake, celebrated the milestone day with family and friends. To send a card, salutary messages can be sent to 2455 South Sheridan Ave., Springfield, 65804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.