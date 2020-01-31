The first meeting of our new year was held Monday, Jan. 13, with Georgia Detwiler serving as hostess and Luella Phipps as co-hostess. The meeting was called to order by president Jean Wernel.
The November meeting was canceled due to bad weather and the December meeting was our Christmas party in which we enjoyed a time of visiting, listening to beautiful music provided by Terry Harris, and holiday food. Pauline Simone was hostess for the Christmas meeting with other members serving as co-hostesses.
The secretary’s minutes were read and approved. The treasurer was absent and no report was given. The committees were called on. There were phone numbers, email addresses changed and added, as well as a courtesy which was a thank-you note from Phipps.
Our entertainment was provided by Simone on political aphorisms. One example was given by Adlai Stevenson in a 1952 campaign speech in which he said, “I offer my opponents a bargain: if they will stop telling lies about us, I will stop telling the truth about them.”
Sheryl Henry read an editorial piece in the Cedar County Historical Society newsletter, which was dated back to 1906 from the editor of the Sun. It stated the Twentieth Century Club began the El Dorado Springs library. The 1905 Sun article reported the Twentieth Century Club turned over their library fund of $65 to the Library Association and the fees of 100 members which was promised.
New and unfinished business included celebrating the club’s 120th birthday and nominating committee would be needed to propose new officers.
Detwiler presented the opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle working to become financially independent of the royal family. They intend to step back when participating in many of their official roles.
The program was given by Sue Jones on herbs and spices in our cooking, their history and culinary uses. I provided some copies to hand out to cover more varieties of herbs and spices that I did not discuss in my presentation. Food is so much better when herbs and spices and used in cooking, and what would we do without them?
There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned to enjoy the cupcakes decorated with the color and flower of our Twentieth Century Club.
