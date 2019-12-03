We had three KOPS and nine TOPS weigh in at our Tuesday, Nov. 19, meeting. Our best loser was Terrisha. Norma won the popsicle contest. There was no winner for the lose-to-win contest.
Lynette led the group in some wonderful stretches and exercises.
Our Christmas party was set for Tuesday, Dec. 10, and everyone in the group is supposed to bring in an ornament.
Then we heard a funny story and our thought for the week: “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” —Michael Jordan.
We would love to see you at our next meeting. We meet at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday evening, at the Freewill Baptist church on RB Road. Hope to see you there.
