The best loser for the week of Tuesday, June 4, was Kathy B. This also was awards night and the best loser for the month of May was Stacey with a loss of 16 pounds. Earning 100 points were Marci and Melissa. Lynette, Kathy B. and Alma had 12 weeks of perfect attendance.
The best loser for the week of Tuesday, June 11, was Kathy B. The best loser for the week of Tuesday, June 18, was Stacey. The best losers for the week of Tuesday, June 25, were Stacey and Melissa in a tie.
Come join us a receive a warm welcome, instant friends and a lot of support in our battle of weight loss. We meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday nights, at Freewill Baptist Church, RB Road, Stockton.
