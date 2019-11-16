The Cedar County Republican has received its first donation of dress ties as the greater Cedar County area begins its first annual tie drive for the students of Agapé Boarding School in Stockton.
Dress ties amounting to a baker’s dozen were delivered to the CCR office Monday, Nov. 11, by a local family-owned and operated farm, marking the beginning of what is shaping up to be a popular and spirited holiday tradition.
The CCR office is the main drop-off location for the first-ever holiday event — an effort aiming to help provide new or gently used ties of appropriate themes to the young men going through the local boarding school’s educational program.
Donations of any new or gently used ties are encouraged and can be brought to the CCR offices between 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 26 Public Square, Stockton. Ties can be gift-wrapped, but it is not a necessity or requirement for donation.
For additional information or to make drop-off arrangements, interested parties are welcome to contact the CCR offices by calling 276-4211 during regular weekly business hours.
