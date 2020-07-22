Wednesday, July 22: 91-71, Partly cloudy
Thursday, July 23: 89-73, Isolated thunderstorms
Friday, July 24: 91-74, Partly cloudy
Saturday, July 25: 93-73, Mostly sunny
Sunday, July 26: 93-73, Mostly sunny
Monday, July 27: 93-73, Mostly sunny
Tuesday, July 28: 92-72, Partly cloudy
Stockton Lake elevation: 867.43
Lake temperature: 82
Weekly precipitation: 0.01 inches
