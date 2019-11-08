The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Stockton Lake and the Stockton Lions Club will host the 22nd annual Stockton Lake Managed Deer Hunt for persons with physical disabilities Nov. 9-10, in Hawker Point, Masters and Orleans Trail South parks. To maintain a high level of safety, Hawker Point and Orleans Trail South parks will close Sunday, Nov. 3 and will reopen Wednesday, Nov. 13. Masters Park will be closed to archery hunting and hiking Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 9-10. Individuals planning activities in these areas should consider other options around the lake.
The hunt is limited to persons with disabilities, or those permanently confined to wheelchairs, walkers, canes and/or crutches. A total of 25 individuals were selected for this managed hunt using a random drawing for those that meet the selection criteria.
“Each year about 20 to 25 hunters take part in this tradition,” Stockton Lake park ranger Derrick Phillips said. “We have a great program in place for mobility-impaired hunters and traditionally allow them access to closed park areas the weekend prior to opening firearms deer season. This program would not be possible without generous contributions and volunteers from the community, Stockton Lions Club and the Missouri Department of Conservation.”
For questions concerning this managed deer hunt, how to volunteer in various capacities or future hunt information, contact the Stockton Lake office at (417) 276-3113.
