Parishioners and volunteers from St. Andrew Lutheran Church, will hold an appreciation lunch for all area law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and first-responders from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the church located at 15080 Mo. 39, Stockton.
The meal will be served via drive-thru/carry out means in the church parking lot.
All qualifying law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and first-responders are encouraged to attend.
