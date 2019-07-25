The descendants of Edward A. and Eliza Ellen (Beem) Simpson will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Bolivar. A covered dish lunch will be served with table service and drinks provided. For more information contact Dixie Wallen at 276-5397 or (417) 809-8518.
