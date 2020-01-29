Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Feb. 5: Chicken fried steak, stewed tomatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, lima beans, wheat roll, cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, Feb. 6: Lasagna, California vegetables, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, garlic bread, bread pudding.
Friday, Feb. 7: Fried catfish, baked potatoes, broccoli, cole slaw, hush puppies, cook’s feature.
Monday, Feb. 10: Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Oriental veggies, cauliflower, tossed salad, biscuit, chocolate chip cookies.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Barbecue, driblet sandwich, baked beans carrots, broccoli, wheat roll, lemon bars.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: Swiss steak, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, rosy applesauce, wheat roll, cinnamon rolls.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Feb. 5: Apple pork roast, Salisbury steak, stewed tomatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, lima beans, wheat roll, cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, Feb. 6: Lasagna, parmesan crusted chicken, California vegetables, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, garlic bread, bread pudding.
Friday, Feb. 7: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, peas, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Feb. 10: Chicken enchiladas, nacho supreme, refried beans, stewed tomatoes, California vegetables, tortilla or tortilla chips, peanut butter cookie.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Meatloaf, Spanish quiche, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, rosy applesauce, wheat roll, cinnamon rolls.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: Roast beef, open face turkey sandwich, California vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, pickled beets, wheat roll, lemon bars.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
