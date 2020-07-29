Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, July 29: Brat, California blend vegetables, rosemary roasted potatos, wheat bun and banana cake.
Thursday, July 30: Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Midori vegetables, broccoli, wheat roll and chocolate cake.
Friday, July 31: Brisket, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and cook’s feature.
Monday, Aug. 3: Cheeseburger, California blend vegetables, rosemary roasted potatoes, wheat bun and banana cake.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Meatloaf, baby baked potatoes, normandy vegetables, wheat roll and peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Barbecue beef, baked beans, peas, wheat bun and lemon bars.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, July 29: Cheeseburger, California bread, rosemary roasted potatoes, wheat bun and banana cake.
Thursday, July 30: Sweet and sour pork with rice, midori vegetables, broccoli, wheat roll and chocolate cake.
Friday, July 31: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and baked pineapple.
Monday, Aug. 3: Garlic lime fish, honey carrots, cauliflower, wheat roll and peach crisp.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: Chicken salad sandwich, broccoli salad, fruit salad, wheat roll and peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Ground beef stroganoff, baked beans, peas, wheat bun and lemon bars.
