Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Ham and beans, honey carrots, spinach, corn bread and cinnamon roll.
Thursday, Aug. 20: Lemon pepper chicken, broccoli, stewed tomatoes, wheat roll and cherry crisp.
Friday, Aug. 21: Meatloaf sandwich, roasted garlic and mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat bread and cook’s feature.
Monday, Aug. 24: Lasagna, Italian vegetables, spinach, garlic bread and lemonade cake.
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Honey balsamic chicken, stewed tomatoes, baby baker potatoes, wheat roll and oatmeal cookies.
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Garlic lime fish, honey carrots, cauliflower, wheat roll and peach crisp.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Ham and beans, peas and carrots, spinach, cornbread and cherry crisp.
Thursday, Aug. 20: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and birthday cake.
Friday, Aug. 21: Meatloaf sandwich, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, wheat bread and cook’s feature.
Monday, Aug. 24: Lasagna, Italian vegetables, peas, garlic bread and lemonade cake.
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Honey balsamic chicken, stewed tomatoes, baby baker potatoes, wheat roll and oatmeal cookies.
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Cheeseburger, California blend, rosemary roasted potatoes, wheat bun and banana cake.
