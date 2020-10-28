Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Oct. 28: Lasagna, spinach, Italian vegetables, garlic bread and chocolate chip cookies.
Thursday, Oct. 29: Lemon pepper baked fish, roasted potatoes, peas, wheat roll and carrot cake.
Friday, Oct. 30: Ham and beans, honey carrots, Normandy vegetables, corn bread and cook’s feature.
Monday, Nov. 2: Chili, baked potato, broccoli, corn bread and apple crisp.
Tuesday, Nov. 3: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted brussel sprouts, wheat roll and snickerdoodle.
Wednesday, Nov. 4: Apple chicken with rice, normandy vegetables, green beans, wheat roll and bread pudding.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Oct. 28: Lasagna, spinach, Italian vegetables, garlic bread and chocolate chip cookies.
Thursday, Oct. 29: Liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and poppy seed cake.
Friday, Oct. 30: Ham and beans, honey carrots, normandy vegetables, corn bread and cook’s feature.
Monday, Nov. 2: Chicken enchiladas, refried beans, broccoli, corn bread and apple crisp.
Tuesday, Nov. 3: Hamburger stew, peas, zucchini and tomatoes, wheat roll and snickerdoodles.
Wednesday, Nov. 4: Apple chicken with rice, normandy vegetables, green beans, wheat roll and bread pudding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.