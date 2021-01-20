Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Jan. 20: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat bread and banana cake.
Thursday, Jan. 21: No curbside.
Friday, Jan. 22: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and cook’s feature.
Monday, Jan. 25: Pepper steak with rice, roasted brussel sprouts, green beans, wheat roll and lemon bars.
Tuesday, Jan. 26: Pineapple ham, yams, California vegetables, wheat roll and oatmeal cookie.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Jan. 20: Ham and beans, spinach, California vegetables, cornbread and bread pudding.
Thursday, Jan. 21: Roasted turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat bread and birthday cake.
Friday, Jan. 22: Fried fish, Normandy vegetables, corn, hush puppies and cook’s feature.
Monday, Jan. 25: Pepper steak with rice, roasted brussel sprouts, green beans, wheat roll and lemon bars.
Tuesday, Jan. 26: Creamed chicken, Italian vegetables, peas, biscuit and oatmeal cookie.
