Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, July 24: Cashew chicken with rice, oriental vegetables, breaded tomatoes, roasted rosemary potatoes, wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
Thursday, July 25: Lasagna, peas, California vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread or wheat roll, snickerdoodle cookie.
Friday, July 26: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, broccoli salad, wheat roll or wheat bun, cook’s feature.
Monday, July 29: Vegetable lasagna, honey carrots, broccoli and cauliflower, tossed salad, garlic bread, brownies.
Tuesday, July 30: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, spiced peaches, wheat roll, vanilla pudding.
Wednesday, July 31: Apricot pork loin, scalloped potatoes, California vegetables, pickled beets, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, July 24: Cashew chicken with rice, spinach quiche, oriental vegetables, breaded tomatoes, roasted rosemary potatoes, wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
Thursday, July 25: Lasagna, herb-baked fish, peas, California vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread or wheat roll, snickerdoodle cookie.
Friday, July 26: Sloppy joes, wedges, green beans, broccoli salad, wheat roll or wheat bun, cook’s feature.
Monday, July 29: Taco salad, tuna salad on pita, refried beans, chilled tomato salad, fruit salad, chips, tortilla or pita bread, oatmeal cookie.
Tuesday, July 30: Salisbury steak, garlic lime shrimp with noodles, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey carrots, tossed salad, wheat roll or garlic bread, brownies.
Wednesday, July 31: Fried fish, parmesan crusted chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, broccoli, coleslaw, hushpuppies or wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
