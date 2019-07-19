The 2019 Royalty Coronation was held on July 9th at the Land-O-Lakes Fairgrounds. The eight contestants were escorted by brothers and friends for a great evening.
The queen, representing Union Hall 4-H, is Avery Schiereck. The princess, representing New Kids on the Block 4-H, is Kentley Rieder. The junior princess, representing Cherry Valley 4H, is Meadow Ash.
The winners all received crowns donated by El Dorado Springs FFA, T-shirts donated by Zboutique Embroidery and flowers donated by The Vine. The girls were busy all week with fair activities and served as role models to other exhibitors throughout the week.
Michaela Hicks was the guest speaker for the evening and focused her points on the impact student leadership had on her life. She inspired the girls to keep striving for more and reach their full potential with 4-H and FFA.
