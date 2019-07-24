OATS Transit, a Missouri-based transportation provider, is in the process of rolling out new procedures designed to make scheduling trips and dispatching buses more efficient. For the last 48 years, local residents and drivers have dedicated hundreds of hours answering phones and taking reservations for trips.
Beginning Tuesday, July 23, anyone needing to schedule a ride will need to call the OATS Transit Sedalia Office to schedule a trip. Individuals in Cedar County can call the local office at (660) 827-2611 or (800) 276-6287 to schedule a ride. Rides must be scheduled in advance. You can find the full schedule for your area on the company website at www.oatstransit.org, then click on Bus Schedules to find your county. You also can call the local office for a complete schedule. In rural Missouri, OATS Transit serves anyone of any age and also contracts with a number of agencies and individuals to provide their transportation. Schedules vary in each county depending on available funding sources to cover the service.
The goal is to increase productivity, improve efficiencies in service, handle more riders with better routing of buses, and provide better reporting mechanisms.
“We will forever be grateful to all of our volunteers who took the time to ensure local residents had a ride and our buses were full,” Dorothy Yeager, OATS Transit executive director said. “As we move forward with our new dispatching and scheduling procedure, the need for volunteers will continue, just in a different capacity. They have been an integral part of our history and ensuring their local community knows about our services.”
OATS Transit provides more than 1.5 million trips annually in 87 Missouri counties. The company is a 501(c)3 organization with a staff of 750 employees statewide. For more information, visit www.oatstransit.org and follow us at facebook.com/oatstransit for the latest news. OATS Transit is the largest rural transit provider in the state, and one of the largest transit providers in the entire nation.
