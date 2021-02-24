Is it okay if I share an embarrassing story with you?
I did not figure you would mind. Other people’s embarrassing moments always are better than our own. Am I right?
My story involves hair color and a black bear.
Growing up in Southeast Missouri, surrounded by Mark Twain National Forest there was never a shortage of wildlife. The same is true today. If you do not believe me take a cruise down Highway 60 at night and let me know if you can keep count of the critters. Better yet, do not. The wildlife have little respect for vehicles. Point is, wildlife in Southeast Missouri is plentiful. Over the time, I have seen my fair share of deer, coyote, fox, and heard the occasional sketchy sounds of what I thought was a bobcat or maybe a mountain lion. Definitely not something I was willing to investigate. One thing I have yet to see, however, is a black bear. I have seen pictures of them along the river bank, even pictures of them invading my favorite camping spot, but never in person. Or have I?
It was an ordinary day at the beauty shop, my gray hair had taken over my dark locks and I had arrived for my appointment. I love visits to the beauty shop, mainly because my momma is the beautician and she has never been one to charge me for anything. So both, a relaxing experience and a free one. A win win in my book.
During this particular trip to the beauty parlor I sat gazing out the window as momma slapped the hair color all over my head, sure to snag every gray that tried to escape. We were enjoying some conversation when something caught my eye at the nearby station. I squinted a little to make sure I was not losing my mind and then exclaimed “there’s a bear!”
Say what? A bear?
Mom peaked out the window to confirm or deny my suspicion, and sure enough, she confirmed it was indeed a black bear.
With little thought to how I looked, color covering my head, and a cape wrapped around me, we ventured outside to get a closer look. We even hollered at a passer-by (likely wondering what us goobers were doing) letting them know there was a black bear. Only it was not. As we inched closer and could see things more clearly; we discovered our black bear was actually a black dog. A friendly one.
Head in hand, we took the walk of shame back to the beauty shop, hoping no one besides the passerby and my grandma (who we may or may not have called) would remember the fools we just made of ourselves. Sometimes it happens though, sometimes things are not as they appear.
Maybe one has never gotten a black bear and a puppy mixed up, but I bet you can relate in some form. Perhaps it was a relationship. It felt like love, but ended in hurt and disappointment. Sometimes good things are not as they appear, but on the flip side, unpleasant situations are not always as they appear either.
Maybe one is facing a situation and it feels unbearable, or perhaps even hopeless. Can I encourage you things could not always be as they appear? I wish I could promise you everything will play out perfectly in whatever situation you are going through, but I can not. But I can promise you Jesus will go before, and beside, and behind you. He will be in the middle of whatever situation you find yourself in. And because of him, things are not always as they appear. You see hopeless, truth is there is hope. You see unbearable, truth is Jesus bore it all. You see pain, Jesus reveals possibility. You see no way, Jesus says, “I am the way.”
Friend, things are not always as they appear. Not making light of your situation. I just want you to know there is a light shining through your situation, lighting the path to peace, joy, comfort, healing and hope. Perhaps what one is seeing could not be a black bear, it is a sweet little doggie who appeared to be something greater than he really was.
I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Psalm 27:13 NIV.
Cassie Downs is a speaker and founder of Everyday Jesus Ministry.
