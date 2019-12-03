In the monthly pinochle tournament Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Korth Center, Ruth Turner was the women’s high scorer with Sharon Phipps second. Ernie Rucker was high man. Two tables played.
Helen Bybee was high woman for the pitch event Wednesday, Nov. 20, with Turner second. James Helt was high man with Rucker second. Two tables played.
Everyone is invited to participate regardless of age. To reserve a spot, call 276-5306 or 276-5066.
