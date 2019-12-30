The monthly pinochle tournament Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Korth Center saw Phyllis Jensen earn top honors among the women with Ruth Turner second. Ernie Rucker was high man for the two tables playing.
In pitch action Wednesday, Dec. 18, Helen Bybee was high woman with Barb Wood second. Chris Usher won the men’s division with Paul Pflumm second. Two tables played.
The card games are held at 12:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Korth Center and everyone is invited to play regardless of age. To reserve a spot in the next event, call 276-5306 or 276-5066.
