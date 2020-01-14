Operating Above The Standard Transit has announced its January schedule for Cedar County.
To schedule a trip, call the Sedalia OATS Transit office at (660) 827-2611 or (800) 276-6287. Calls must be made at least 48 hours in advance. Fares may apply.
OATS Transit will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, for Martin Luther King Day and most regular routes will not be running. To Joplin: first Wednesday each month.
To Nevada: first Friday each month.
To Bolivar: second Thursday and third Friday each month.
To Springfield: third Tuesday each month.
To El Dorado Springs, including the Senior Center: Monday through Friday, the bus will travel within 10 miles of the city limits.
To Korth Center from Jerico Springs: Mondays each month.
To Korth Center from Stockton: Monday through Wednesday and Friday.
