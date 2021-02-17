Korth Center
309 W, Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Feb. 17: Beef and Swiss sandwich, potato soup, grapes, coleslaw, hoagie bun, cooks feature.
Thursday, Feb. 18: No curbside.
Friday, Feb. 19: Fried fish, normandy vegetables, corn, hush puppies, cooks feature.
Monday, Feb. 22: Pepper steak with rice, roasted Brussel sprouts, honey carrots, wheat roll, lemon bars.
Tuesday, Feb. 23: Pineapple ham, au gratin potatoes, California vegetables, wheat roll, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday, Feb. 24: Chili, baked potatoes, broccoli, crackers, cinnamon roll.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado Springs, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Feb. 17: Ham and beans, spinach, California vegetables, corn bread, bread pudding.
Thursday, Feb. 18: Turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat bread, birthday cake.
Friday, Feb. 19: Fried fish, normandy vegetables, corn, hush puppies, cooks feature.
Monday, Feb. 22: Sweet and sour pork with rice, midori vegetables, honey carrots, egg roll, lemon bars.
Tuesday, Feb. 23: Pineapple ham, yams, California vegetables, wheat roll, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday, Feb. 24: Chili, baked potatoes, broccoli, crackers, cinnamon roll.
