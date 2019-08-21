Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Aug. 21: Cashew chicken with rice, oriental vegetables, breaded tomatoes, roasted rosemary potatoes, wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
Thursday, Aug. 22: Lasagna, peas, California vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread, snickerdoodle cookie.
Friday, Aug. 23: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, broccoli salad, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Aug. 26: Taco salad, refried beans, chilled tomato salad, fruit salad, chips or tortilla, oatmeal cookie.
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Vegetable lasagna, spinach, honey carrots, tossed salad, garlic bread, brownies.
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Lemon pepper baked fish, roasted rosemary potatoes, broccoli, coleslaw, hushpuppies, rocky road dessert.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Aug. 21: Cashew chicken with rice, spinach quiche, oriental vegetables, breaded tomatoes, roasted rosemary potatoes, wheat roll. poppy seed cake.
Thursday, Aug. 22: Lasagna, herb-baked fish, peas, California vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread or wheat roll, snickerdoodle cookie.
Friday, Aug. 23: Sloppy joes, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, broccoli salad, wheat roll or wheat bun, cook’s feature.
Monday, Aug. 26: Chicken-fried steak, chicken livers, mashed potatoes and pepper gravy, chilled tomato salad, chips, tortilla or pita bread, oatmeal cookie.
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Salisbury steak, vegetable lasagna, mashed potatoes with gravy, honey carrots, tossed salad, wheat roll or garlic bread, brownies.
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Baked fish, parmesan crusted chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, broccoli, coleslaw, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
