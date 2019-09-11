Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Rosemary pork loin, broccoli, creamed peas, corn, wheat roll, carrot cake.
Thursday, Sept. 12: Barbecued chicken, California vegetables, roasted red potatoes with peppers and onions, coleslaw, wheat roll, lemon bars.
Friday, Sept. 13: Stuffed pepper, honey carrots, baked potatoes, three bean salad, wheat roll or wheat bread, cook’s feature.
Monday, Sept. 16: Ham and beans, spinach, honey carrots, cucumber and tomato salad, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookies.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Meatloaf, baked potatoes, broccoli, pea salad, wheat roll or wheat bread, bread pudding.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Cashew Chicken with rice, oriental vegetables, breaded tomatoes, roasted rosemary potatoes, wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Rosemary pork loin, pepper steak with rice, broccoli, creamed peas, corn, wheat roll, carrot cake.
Thursday, Sept. 12: Lasagna, herb-baked fish, spinach, California vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread, snickerdoodle cookie.
Friday, Sept. 13: Breakfast casserole, spiced peaches, rosy applesauce, hash brown, biscuit.
Monday, Sept. 16: Ham and beans, lemon pepper chicken, spinach, honey carrots, cucumber and tomato salad, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookies.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Garlic lime-baked fish, barbecued chicken, California vegetables, rosemary roasted potatoes, coleslaw, wheat roll, lemon bars.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Cheeseburger, brat with sauerkraut, sliced tomatoes, peas, potato salad, wheat bun, cherry starburst cake.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
