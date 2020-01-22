Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Macaroni and cheese with ham, stewed tomatoes, green beans, wheat roll, apple crisp.
Thursday, Jan. 23: Chili, baked potatoes, broccoli, coleslaw, cornbread, cook’s feature.
Friday, Jan. 24: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Jan. 27: Spaghetti and meat sauce, green beans, broccoli, peas, garlic bread, brownies.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Chicken and dumplings, spinach, honey carrots, tossed salad, wheat bun, chocolate cake.
Wednesday, Jan. 29: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pickled beets, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Macaroni and cheese with ham, liver and onions, broccoli, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, wheat roll, apple crisp.
Thursday, Jan. 23: Rosemary Dijon pork roast with wild rice, vegetable lasagna, California vegetables, roasted Brussel sprouts, tossed salad, wheat roll, carrot cake.
Friday, Jan. 24: Hamburger stew, pizza, spinach, oven-fried okra, corn, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Jan. 27: Spaghetti and meat sauce, chicken and rice casserole, green beans, broccoli, peas, garlic bread or wheat roll, brownies.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Ham and beans, sloppy joes, spinach, honey carrots, roasted red potatoes, corn bread or wheat bun, chocolate cake.
Wednesday, Jan. 29: Meatloaf, chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pickled beets, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
