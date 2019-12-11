Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, honey carrots, wheat roll, pumpkin bars.
Thursday, Dec. 12: Ham and beans, spinach, broccoli, tossed salad, cornbread, carrot cake.
Friday, Dec. 13: Apple pork loin, whipped sweet potatoes, roasted brussel sprouts, creamed peas, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Dec. 16: Lemon pepper fish, spinach, roasted rosemary potatoes with peppers and onions, steamed cabbage, wheat roll, brownies.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Pineapple ham, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, rosy applesauce, wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
Wednesday, Dec. 18: Goulash, green beans, cauliflower, tossed salad, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Ham and beans, fried fish, spinach, broccoli, coleslaw, cornbread or hushpuppies, carrot cake.
Thursday, Dec. 12: Rosemary Dijon pork roast, chicken pot pie, honey carrots, broccoli rice casserole, pickled beets, wheat roll or biscuit, apple crisp.
Friday, Dec. 13: Beef pot roast, baked potatoes, baby carrots, buttered lima beans, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Dec. 16: Lemon pepper fish, ground beef stroganoff, peas and carrots, roasted rosemary potatoes with peppers and onions, cauliflower, wheat roll, brownies.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Shredded pork tacos with pineapple salsa, chicken and rice casserole, black beans, zucchini and tomatoes, rosy applesauce, tortilla or wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
Wednesday, Dec. 18: Hamburger stew, pizza, California vegetables, corn, tossed salad, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
