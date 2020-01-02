Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Jan. 1: CLOSED.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, pickled beets, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
Friday, Jan. 3: Fried catfish, cauliflower, French fries, coleslaw, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Jan. 6: Chicken pot pie, steamed cabbage, spiced peaches, biscuit, snickerdoodles.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Goulash, honey carrots, green beans, baked apples, wheat roll, banana cake.
Wednesday, Jan. 8: Swiss steak, stewed tomatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, lima beans, wheat roll, cherry starburst cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Jan. 1: CLOSED
Thursday, Jan. 2: Cheeseburger, Polish sausage with sauerkraut, potato wedges, honey carrots, wheat bun, oatmeal cookies.
Friday, Jan. 3: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, Harvard beets, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Jan. 6: Beef nacho supreme, chicken quesadilla, stewed tomatoes, refried beans, spiced peaches, tortilla or tortilla chips, peanut butter cookies.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Herb-roasted chicken with wild rice, goulash, honey carrots, green beans, wheat roll, banana cake.
Wednesday, Jan. 8: Apple pork roast, Swiss steak, roasted Brussel sprouts, mashed potatoes and gravy, lima beans, wheat roll, cherry starburst cake.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
