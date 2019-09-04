Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Barbecued pork, corn, honey carrots, coleslaw, wheat bun, chocolate cake.
Thursday, Sept. 5: Pineapple hams, yams, squash ribbons, pea salad, wheat roll or rye bread, cinnamon roll.
Friday, Sept. 6: Catfish, french fries, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cook’s feature.
Monday, Sept. 9: Liver and onions, herb-roasted chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, lemon garlic green beans, cucumber salad, wheat roll, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Sept. 10: Sweet and sour chicken with rice, oriental vegetables, zucchini and tomatoes, black beans, wheat roll or tortilla, baked pineapple.
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Rosemary pork loin, broccoli, creamed peas, corn, wheat roll, carrot cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Meatloaf, lemon pepper fish, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, broccoli salad, wheat roll, bread pudding.
Thursday, Sept. 5: Spaghetti and meatballs, spinach, honey carrots, broccoli salad, garlic bread, cinnamon roll.
Friday, Sept. 6: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, wheat roll, cheesecake.
Monday, Sept. 9: Beef enchiladas, refried beans, stewed tomatoes, fruit salad, tortilla, oatmeal cookie.
Tuesday, Sept. 10: Sweet and sour chicken with rice, shredded pork tacos with pineapple salsa, oriental vegetables, zucchini and tomatoes, black beans, wheat roll or tortilla, baked pineapple.
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Rosemary pork loin, pepper steak with rice, broccoli, creamed peas, corn, wheat roll, carrot cake.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
