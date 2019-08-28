Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Lemon pepper baked fish, roasted rosemary potatoes, broccoli, coleslaw, hushpuppies, rocky road dessert.
Thursday, Aug. 29: Cheeseburger, brat with sauerkraut, sliced tomatoes, peas, potato salad, wheat bun, cherry starburst cake.
Friday, Aug. 30: Apricot pork loin, scalloped potatoes, California vegetables, pickled beets, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Sept. 2: Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Swedish meatballs with noodles, California vegetables, peas, chilled tomato salad, wheat bread, butterscotch pudding.
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Barbecued pork, corn, honey carrots, coleslaw, wheat bun, chocolate cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Baked fish, parmesan crusted chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, broccoli, coleslaw, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
Thursday, Aug. 29: Cheeseburger, brat with sauerkraut, sliced tomatoes, peas, potato salad, wheat bun, cherry starburst cake.
Friday, Aug. 30: Barbecued pork, scalloped potatoes, California vegetables, pickled beets, wheat roll or wheat bun, cook’s feature.
Monday, Sept. 2: Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Swedish meatballs with noodles, chicken salad, California vegetables, peas, chilled tomato salad, wheat bread, butterscotch pudding.
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Meatloaf, lemon pepper fish, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, broccoli salad, wheat roll, bread pudding.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
