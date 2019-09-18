Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Cashew Chicken with rice, oriental vegetables, breaded tomatoes, roasted rosemary potatoes, wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Lasagna, peas, California vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread or wheat roll, snickerdoodle cookie.
Friday, Sept. 20: Sloppy joes, mashed potatoes and gravy, stewed tomatoes, broccoli salad, wheat bun, cook’s feature.
Monday, Sept. 23: Roast turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, ambrosia salad, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey carrots, tossed salad, wheat roll, brownies.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Parmesan-crusted chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, broccoli, three bean salad, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Cheeseburger, brat with sauerkraut, sliced tomatoes, peas, potato salad, wheat bun, cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, ambrosia salad, wheat roll, birthday cake.
Friday, Sept. 20: Sloppy joes, mashed potatoes and gravy, stewed tomatoes, broccoli salad, wheat bun, cook’s feature.
Monday, Sept. 23: Liver and onions, herb-roasted chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, lemon garlic green beans, cucumber salad, wheat roll, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Salisbury steak, vegetable lasagna, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey carrots, tossed salad, wheat roll or garlic bread, brownies.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Fried fish, parmesan-crusted chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, broccoli, coleslaw, hushpuppies or wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
