Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Goulash, green beans, cauliflower, peas, wheat roll, chocolate cake.
Thursday, Oct. 3: Stuffed peppers, California vegetables, zucchini and tomatoes, tossed salad, wheat roll, peanut butter cookies.
Friday, Oct. 4: Fried catfish, French fries, honey carrots, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cook’s feature.
Monday, Oct. 7: Cheeseburger macaroni, green beans, cauliflower, rosy applesauce, wheat roll, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Tuna casserole, peas, honey carrots, stewed tomatoes, wheat roll, snickerdoodle cookies.
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Lasagna, California vegetables, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, garlic bread, cherry starburst cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Herb-roasted chicken, goulash, honey carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
Thursday, Oct. 3: Stuffed peppers, apricot pork loin, California vegetables, zucchini and tomato, roasted rosemary potatoes, wheat roll, peanut butter cookies.
Friday, Oct. 4: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, peas, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Oct. 7: Taco salad, refried beans, stewed tomatoes, tortilla chips, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Tuna casserole, peas and carrots, green beans, broccoli salad, wheat roll, snickerdoodle cookies.
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Lasagna, baked fish, broccoli, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, garlic bread or wheat roll, cherry starburst cake.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
